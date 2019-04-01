Lockheed near $2B-plus deal for THAAD missiles - Reuters

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is nearing a Department of Defense contract worth more than $2B for THAAD interceptors, some of which are slated to be delivered to Saudi Arabia, in an award that could be announced as soon as today, Reuters reports.

In November, Saudi and U.S. officials signed the letters of offer and acceptance formalizing terms for Saudi’s purchase of 44 THAAD launchers, missiles and related equipment.

LMT builds and integrates the THAAD system, which is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, while Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) builds its advanced radar.

Update: The Pentagon announces the deal, with the Saudi government paying ~$1.53B of the total $2.45B contract value.