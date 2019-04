VanEck Vectors declare monthly distribution

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) - $0.0979. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.70%.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSE:XMPT) - $0.0880. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.38%.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) - $0.0989. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.07%.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) - $0.1352. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.97%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) - $0.1165. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.70%.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) - $0.0943. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.74%.

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) - $0.0703. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.13%.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) - $0.0291. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.21%.

Payable Apr 05; for shareholders of record Apr 02; ex-div Apr 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Mar 29.

Press Release