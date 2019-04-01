ParkerVision loss grows as it awaits litigation results

ParkerVision (OTC:PRKR) saw wider losses again in Q4 as it continues pursuing patent litigation and looks to contain costs against essentially no revenue.

Product revenue dropped to $7,000 for the quarter, from $100,000 the year prior.

Operating expenses dropped to $2.4M from $5.4M. But an increase in interest and other expenses paced a net loss that grew to $7.25M from a year-ago loss of $6.3M.

It's awaiting German court decisions on cases against Apple and LG (on products using Intel and Qualcomm chips) and a Markman ruling in Florida regarding a receiver patent in a case against Qualcomm and Apple.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release