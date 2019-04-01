AveXis buys gene therapy manufacturing site

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) unit AveXis has agreed to purchase a 700K sq. ft. advanced biologics therapy manufacturing campus in Longmont, CO for an undisclosed sum.

The new site greatly expands its capacity as it prepares to launch gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xio) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The FDA's action date for its review of the marketing application is next month.

It currently operates a manufacturing facility in Illinois and is building another in North Carolina that will come on line in 2020. It is also expanding its product development capacity in San Diego.