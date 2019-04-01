EVO Payments plans 5M-share offering of class A common stock

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) proposes offering 5M shares of class A common stock.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for up to 750,000 additional shares.

Plans to use proceeds to purchase LLC interests in EVO Investco and paired shares of EVOP's class D common stock from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners and to buy EVO Investco interests and paired shares of EVOP's class B common stock from Blueapple.

EVO Investco expects to use any proceeds to repay borrowings under EVOP's senior secured credit facilities.