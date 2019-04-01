C.H. Robinson appoints interim CFO, changes segment reporting

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) names corporate controller Scott Hagen to step up to serve as interim CFO while the company completes its search for a permanent CFO.

Hagen has led C.H. Robinson’s accounting and financial reporting teams since 2008.

C.H. Robinson also announced today that it has reorganized its enterprise transportation services structure in Q1 to combine its North American surface transportation and Robinson Fresh transportation networks. With the structure change, Q1 operating results will be based on two reportable segments - NAST and global forwarding.

Source: Press Release