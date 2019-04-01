FB Financial to exit wholesale mortgage channels

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) agrees to sell its third-party mortgage origination channel to Renasant Corp.'s (NASDAQ:RNST) Renasant Bank, as it moves to exit its wholesale mortgage origination operations.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in Q2 2019, weren't disclosed.

FB Financial's FirstBank also enters a non-binding indication of interest to sell its correspondent channel to a separate unrelated third party.

FB Financial expects to record a restructuring charge of up to $2.5M to cover deal-related expenses, severance, and other items related to its mortgage operations.