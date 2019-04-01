MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0350.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.057840.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.028410.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0220.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0200.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $.020060.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.028590.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0370.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.041220.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0290.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.045130.
Payable Apr. 30; for shareholders of record Apr. 17; ex-div Apr. 16.
