Noble Energy OKs Alen natural gas project off Equatorial Guinea

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) says it has approved the Alen natural gas development offshore Equatorial Guinea, with first production anticipated in H1 2021.

NBL says natural gas from the Alen field will be processed through the existing Alba liquefied petroleum gas processing plant and EG LNG's liquefied natural gas production facility on Bioko Island.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) says it has signed definitive agreements with Equatorial Guinea's government and Alen's owners to process gas through Alba LPG processing plant and EG LNG's LNG production facility.

NBL operates the Alen field and holds a 45% stake, with other partners Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) owning 25% and GEPetrol with the remaining 30%; MRO is the operator of the Alba plant, with minority stakes held by NBL and Equatorial Guinea's Sonagas.