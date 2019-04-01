Parliament fails to agree on any Brexit option

All four Brexit options put to a vote in the U.K. Parliament are rejected.
The British pound falls 0.6% against the U.S. dollar to $1.3033.
The "indicative votes" gauged the popularity of four options:
Customs union;
Common market 2.0;
Second referendum; and
Revocation of Article 50.
Nick Boles resigned from the Conservative Party, saying that the party refuses to compromise on its Brexit deal.
The U.K. government is still trying to drum up enough support for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, which has been rejected three times by Parliament.
The U.K. legal default remains leaving the European Union in 11 days.
