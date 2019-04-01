Evolving Systems postpones earnings on last-minute tax question

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) got on its planned earnings call at 5 p.m. ET and announced that a last-minute snag would have it filing its financials later than anticipated.

The release is now set for Thursday after the market closes, with a call to follow.

It's "nothing major," the company says, and doesn't involve a disagreement, but its accounting firm asked for some tax-related work it had "never asked for before" at the "11th and 99/100 hour." It expects to have the matter resolved in 24 hours.