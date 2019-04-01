Ocular Therapeutix -2.5% as holders file to sell 9.57M shares

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 2.5% lower postmarket after shareholders filed to offer 9.57M shares.

That filing proposes a maximum offering price of $3.94 each; shares closed today at $4.07.

Of the 9.57M shares covered in the filing, 5.77M are issuable on the conversion of a senior subordinated convertible note between the company and an affiliate of Summer Road LLC, and 3.8M shares held by Summer Road affiliates.

The selling stockholders are Cap 1 LLC (which has an 18.4% stake, and would exit its position) and East River Partners (with a 1.5% stake, and also would exit its position).