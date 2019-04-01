Energy 

Chevron told by jury to pay $21M in California cancer case

About: Chevron Corporation (CVX)|By:, SA News Editor

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is ordered by a California jury to pay a combined $21.4M to the families of two brothers who died of cancer after finding the company failed to properly warn the men about the dangers of a toxic solvent they worked with at a company-owned tire factory.

The brothers worked for decades at a tire manufacturer in Arkansas owned by Unocal, which CVX purchased in 2005; both brothers died of leukemia at age 61.

The families’ lawyer argued that none of the plant workers wore respirators or protective clothing while working with the solvent.

