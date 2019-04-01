Judge orders further review of Enbridge's Great Lakes oil spill plans

A U.S. District judge orders the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to take a closer look at Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) plans for dealing with potential oil spills in the waterway connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit by the National Wildlife Federation, which contended ENB's plans omitted key details about personnel, equipment and methods that would be used to contain and clean up oil that could be released from a rupture of a 4-mile-long underwater segment of the Line 5 pipeline that extends through the Straits of Mackinac.

The PHMSA says ENB has satisfied spill response requirements by contracting with oil spill removal organizations that the U.S. Coast Guard has recognized as having necessary resources, but the judge nevertheless says the agency still "did not articulate a satisfactory explanation for its decision to approve the response plans."

