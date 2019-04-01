AVEO +22.5% after positive results from AML trial

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) is up 22.5% on heavy volume after hours following positive results from a trial addressing acute myeloid leukemia.

Along with Biodesix, the company said at the American Association for Cancer Research that a combination of ficlatuzumab and cytarabine showed attractive tolerability in patients with relapsed and refractory AML.

The Phase IB trial was funded by Gateway for Cancer Research.

“Patients with AML who are refractory to induction therapy or relapse within one year have poor outcomes,” said Dr. Charalambos Andreadis, director of the trial. “Elevated serum HGF level is an adverse prognostic factor, and these results demonstrate that the anti-HGF antibody ficlatuzumab combined with cytarabine holds potential to affect outcomes in patients with relapsed or refractory AML."