Oil industry urges Trump to appeal ruling reinstating ban on Arctic drilling

Oil and gas executives urge Pres. Trump to appeal Friday's federal court ruling that reinstates a ban on oil and gas drilling in large areas of the Arctic Ocean.

The ruling invalidates an executive order Trump issued during his first months in office which aimed to overturn the ban on drilling in Arctic areas and smaller parts of the Atlantic Ocean that Pres. Obama imposed just weeks before he left office and says Trump will need congressional authority to reopen drilling in the areas.

The head of the National Ocean Industries Association lobbying group says the White House should challenge the ruling of the Obama-appointed judge, as "a court with more experience and knowledge of the full breadth of the executive branch may very well come to a different conclusion."

Although there is no ongoing commercial drilling in the areas and the Alaskan oil industry has been hurt by low oil prices for years, the ruling may have broader implications for Trump's effort to push drilling across the U.S. coastline and on public lands.

