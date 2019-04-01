Homology Medicines files sales deal for $100M in stock, $350M mixed shelf

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) has filed a sales agreement with Cowen to sell $100M worth of its common stock.

It also filed a mixed shelf registration covering up to $350M in securities.

The stock offering is an at-the-market offering that may be made from time to time.

The company says it intends to use proceeds for "general corporate purposes, which may include clinical trials, research and development expenditures, acquisitions or in-licenses of complementary companies, medicines or technologies, expenditures to build our initial development and commercial capabilities, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures."