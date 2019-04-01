Facebook sees pushback on Zuckerberg's call for regulation

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg's weekend op-ed calling out for a regulator to help govern content looks like a constructive policy suggestion -- but the underlying reason may be more self-serving, the WSJ notes.

With users bleeding off to more private platforms with narrower revenue streams, calling for expensive directives could pressure rivals, Laura Forman notes.

But that approach could be backfiring, as responses from the FCC showed bristling at the idea of regulating speech. "I'm a no" on regulating the First Amendment, Commissioner Brendan Carr said -- a sentiment that was retweeted by Chairman Ajit Pai.

After fighting regulation for years, Facebook "seems to have become the FCC’s social enemy number one," Forman says.