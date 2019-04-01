North American Construction inks new oil sands contract with $400M backlog

North American Construction (NYSE:NOA) announces a five-year oil sands contract with "a major oil sands customer" with a backlog value expected at ~$400M.

The Mikisew Cree First Nation is NOA's joint venture partner in the deal, which NOA says lifts its core backlog to more than $1.6B vs. less than $100M at the same time last year.

"This distinct shift from a largely spot market to one underpinned by long term work commitments is directly linked to robust and consistent production outputs from several oil sands mines," says NOA President and COO Joe Lambert.