Exxon-Qatar JV to market all LNG exported from Golden Pass export project

Ocean LNG will offtake and market all liquefied natural gas volumes to be produced and exported from the Golden Pass LNG export project in Sabine Pass, Tex., Qatar Petroleum says.

Ocean LNG is an international joint venture marketing company, 70% owned by affiliates of Qatar Petroleum and 30% by Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Golden Pass LNG was sanctioned in February, and construction is expected to begin soon on the $10B facility which will have capacity to produce 16M mt/year of LNG when operations begin in 2024.​