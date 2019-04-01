Halliburton stays a Strong Buy at Raymond James, which sees trough in Q1

Halliburton (HAL +2.9% ) heads higher after Raymond James maintains a Strong Buy rating and $45 price target on the shares, saying Q1 performance likely represents a trough and results could improve in the back half of 2019 and into 2020.

HAL's Q1 results likely will be hurt by weather and seasonality, and the company’s U.S. contracting and procurement segment could continue to face pricing pressure early in the quarter, but things should start improving from Q2 onward, starting with modest improvements in U.S. C&P margins and revenue growth, says Ray Jay's Praveen Narra.

The U.S. rig count on the drilling and evaluation side is expected to decline through H1 2019, Narra says.