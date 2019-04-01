Shell's Deer Park refinery hiking production as ship channel clears - Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has increased production in some units at its 275K bbl/day Deer Park, Tex., refinery after bottlenecked tankers made their way through restrictions on the Houston Ship Channel today, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) reportedly kept production reduced at its 263K bbl/day Houston refinery by ~14% because of the shipping constraints.

Both refineries cut back production last week after a chemical spill from a major fire at Mitsui's Intercontinental Terminals tank farm initially led to a halt of all waterborne supply.

Investigators hope this week to enter the site of the fire for the first time to begin the hunt for a cause and to determine whether the operator followed safety regulations.

Officials say fumes from benzene-containing fuel and fear of another fire continue to prevented investigators from going into the tank farm’s “hot zone.”