Inspectors crack down on Vale safety in Brazil

Safety inspectors have refused to guarantee the stability of at least 18 of Vale's (NYSE:VALE) dams and dikes in Brazil as a crisis of confidence in the miner's structures deepens following its deadly dam collapse in January.

The external auditors refused to sign off on the dams and dikes because they adopted more conservative models for their analyses, according to Vale, and not because the structures themselves had become more unstable.

The auditors approved 80 of the company's other mining structures. Vale said it had also removed more than 900 people from their homes near high-risk dams as of March 21.