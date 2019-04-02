Shares of Dow begin trade after separation

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) has completed the spin-off of its materials science arm as part of a plan to split the chemical producer into three separate units.

Shares of the new division, Dow, will begin trading on the NYSE today under its historical ticker symbol "DOW."

"The new Dow is a more focused and streamlined company with a clear playbook to deliver long-term earnings growth and value creation for all stakeholders," said CEO Jim Fitterling.

Corteva, the agriculture unit, is set to separate from the new specialty chemical maker DuPont on June 1.