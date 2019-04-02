Trump: Obamacare replacement will come after election

The healthcare industry will have to wait until after 2020 on a replacement for Obamacare, President Trump suggested Monday night, saying a "vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House."

The tweet ended a week-long scramble by GOP lawmakers to come up with an Obamacare alternative after the administration unexpectedly changed its position in a lawsuit by arguing that the Affordable Care Act should be struck down in its entirety.

