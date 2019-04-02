Nestle jumps into the meatless race

Just one day after Burger King began testing the Impossible burger at 59 restaurants near St. Louis, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) said its Incredible Burger will go on sale in supermarkets in Europe this month under the Garden Gourmet brand.

Near the end of the year, a version designed for American palates called the Awesome Burger will be available where Sweet Earth brand products are sold.

Nestle's plant-based business may reach more than $1B in sales within a decade, Laurent Freixe, CEO of the Americas region, has forecast.