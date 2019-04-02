More Trent engine issues for Rolls-Royce

Singapore Airlines has found "premature blade deterioration" during routine inspections of some Trent 1000 TEN engines, leading the carrier to ground two Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787-10 aircraft in a widening turbine problem for Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY).

Blade wear has prompted previous groundings of the planes for early repairs and lead to accounting charges at Rolls-Royce totaling hundred of millions of pounds.

It also comes at an inopportune time for Boeing, which faces a global grounding of its best-selling 737 Max after two crashes raised safety concerns with regulators.