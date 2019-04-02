Crisis talks held over Brexit deadlock

U.K. lawmakers failed to reach a majority on four new Brexit alternatives last night, prompting Theresa May to schedule five hours of of crisis talks today with her cabinet.

If her deal cannot be ratified by parliament, she faces three choices before an April 12 deadline: Leaving without a deal, calling an election or asking the EU for a long delay.

"Over the last days a no-deal scenario has become more likely, but we can still hope to avoid it," said EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

FTSE 100 +0.4% ; Sterling -0.2% to 1.3073.

