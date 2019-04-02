Evoke Pharma receives CRL for Gimoti NDA; shares down 38% premarket

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its 505(b)(2) NDA for Gimoti for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.

The CRL states that FDA cannot approve the NDA in its present form and provides recommendations to address the two remaining approvability issues in an NDA resubmission.

The issues are related to clinical pharmacology and product quality/device quality.

The Agency recommended a root cause analysis to determine the origin of the PK variability and mitigation strategies to address the issue.

Additionally, FDA requested data from previously planned registration batches of commercial product to be manufactured by the Company.

Shares are down 38% premarket.

