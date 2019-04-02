Pembina Pipeline announces $800M public note offering

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to issue $800M of senior unsecured medium-term notes in two tranches consisting of $400M in senior unsecured medium-term notes, series 12 having a fixed coupon of 3.62% per annum, paid semi-annually, and maturing on April 3, 2029, and $400M in senior unsecured medium-term notes, series 13 having a fixed coupon of 4.54% per annum, paid semi-annually, and maturing on April 3, 2049.

The closing date is expected to occur on April 3.

Net proceeds will be used to repay short-term indebtedness of the Company under its credit facilities, as well as to fund Pembina's capital program and for general corporate purposes.