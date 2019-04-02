UnitedHealthcare collaborates with AMA

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) company, and the American Medical Association (AMA) collaborates to identify and address social determinants of health (SDOH) to improve access to care and patient outcomes.

Through this collaboration, UnitedHealthcare and AMA are supporting the creation of nearly two dozen new ICD-10 codes related to SDOH.

By combining traditional medical data with self-reported SDOH data, the codes trigger referrals to social and government services to address people’s unique needs, connecting them directly to local and national resources in their communities.