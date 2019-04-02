Lear acquires auto software supplier

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) strikes a deal to Xevo for $320M.

Xevo is a acquire Seattle-based automotive software supplier that develops solutions for cloud, car, and mobile devices.

Xevo's technology is currently available in over 25M vehicles located primarily in the U.S., with significant opportunity for expansion not only in North America, but also in Asia and Europe.

"The acquisition of Xevo broadens Lear's connectivity portfolio, bringing together Xevo's leading e-commerce vehicle platform technology with Lear's expertise in electronic systems," says Lear CTO John Absmeier.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2.

Lear intends to fund the transaction through a debt financing.

Source: Press Release