KAR Auction Services lands favorable IRS ruling

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announces that it received a favorable private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service with respect to the tax-free status of its previously announced spin-off of its Insurance Auto Auctions salvage auction business.

CEO Jim Hallett calls the favorable tax ruling an important milestone towards completing the spin-off. "We are pleased to continue moving forward with this transaction which will enhance the success of each business by creating two companies that will be leaders in their respective markets," says Hallett.

The separation still remains subject to a number of conditions.

KAR +1.11% premarket to $52.63.

Source: Press Release