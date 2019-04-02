Union Gaming expects a win for Wynn in Massachusetts

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree expects Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to maintain its Massachusetts license, but get hit with a substantial fine and be subjected to regulatory probation on top of additional oversight.
"Our view for a favorable outcome for Wynn Resorts is largely predicated on the company’s swift and drastic response after the allegations against former Chairman & CEO Steve Wynn were made public," writes Decree.
Union Gaming lifts its price target on Wynn to $165.
Shares of Wynn are down 1.27% in premarket trading to cut into their +30% YTD rally.
Previously: Wynn Resorts attempts to save MA gaming license (April 2)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox