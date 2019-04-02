Dana lands more business from Zoomlion

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced that Zoomlion has selected Dana to supply Brevini winch drives and slew drives for its first line of mobile all-terrain cranes offered in Europe.

Zoomlion's ATC 960 and ATC 1000 all-terrain cranes are scheduled for production in 2020 and will debut at Bauma 2019 in Munich.

"We look forward to leveraging our expertise as Zoomlion expands its mobile crane offering across global markets," says a top Dana exec.

Shares of Dana were up 3.83% yesterday amid a broad rally in the auto supplier sector.

Source: Press Release