Qorvo gains as KeyBanc leaves sidelines

KeyBanc upgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Sector Weight to Overweight with the PT at $85, implying a 16% upside.
Last month, Goldman raised Qorvo's target on the "compelling valuation" and "early signs of of smartphone unit stabilization."
Qorvo shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $74.25.
Update with details from the upgrade:
Analyst John Vinh cites increased confidence in market share gains after a trip to Asia.
Vinh says QRVO is well positioned to benefit from 5G and echos Goldman's belief that iPhone and Chinese smartphone demand are stabilizing.
The analyst sees "favorable risk/reward" given the Street's "significant amount of skepticism" in QRVO's ability to regain market share.
