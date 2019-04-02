Achieve Life Sciences +13% on DSMC review of phase 2b ORCA-1 trial

Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has completed second and final safety review of Achieve Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:ACHV) ORCA-1 trial, evaluating the effectiveness of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and potentially other addiction indications.

The committee concluded that that there are no safety concerns for subjects or study conduct issues, and the trial should continue for completion as planned.

ORCA-1 topline efficacy and safety data are expected by end of Q2.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

