Concho, WPX, P-E firms sell Permian midstream operation for $3.6B

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), Quantum Energy Partners and Post Oak Energy Capital agree to sell their Oryx holdings in the Permian Basin to Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners for ~$3.6B in cash.

Oryx is the largest privately-held midstream crude operator in the Permian, owning and operating a crude oil gathering and transportation system including 2.1M barrels of storage and 1,200 miles of in-service and under-construction pipeline.

CXO owns a 23.75% equity interest in Oryx and will receive ~$300M at closing plus a $157M distribution related to a recapitalization of Oryx, while WPX expects ~$350M in net proceeds for its 25% equity interest.