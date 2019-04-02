Five Star Senior Living restructures arrangements with Senior Housing

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) agrees to restructure its business arrangements with Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in a deal that will reduce its rent for communities it leases from Senior Housing and provide it with a $25M revolving credit line, while SNH shareholders will hold a majority stake in Five Star.

Starting Feb. 1, 2019, Five Star's aggregate monthly rent payments for the senior living communities it leases from SNH are reduced to $11.0M from $17.4M.

Five Star has sold ~$50M of property, plant, and equipment to SNH relating to the senior communities that it leases from SNH.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, the existing master leases as well as existing management agreements and pooling agreements will be terminated and replaced with new management pacts for all 261 senior living communities owned by SNH and operated by Five Star.

With the conversion of the lease and management agreements, Five Star will issue common shares to SNH and SNH shareholders so that SNH will own a 34% stake in Five Star and SNH shareholders will hold a 51% stake.

SNH will reduce Five Star's debt or make a cash payment to Five Star in an amount equivalent to $75M.

The share issuances to SNH and SNH shareholders are subject to the approval by a majority of Five Star's stockholders.

SNH and ABP Trust, which together own ~44% of Five Star's outstanding common shares, have both agreed to vote in favor of the share issuances.

