CareTrust closes on $211M acquisition

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) completes a $211M multi-asset acquisition, adding 12 properties with 1,734 beds/units and over $19M in new annual revenue to the company's portfolio as of April 1, 2019.

The deal included seven skilled nursing facilities and one skilled nursing and assisted living campus in Louisiana that were re-tenanted at closing with existing CareTrust tenant Priority Management Group.

Also included are three skilled nursing facilities and one continuing care retirement community in Texas that were re-tenanted with Texas-based Southwest LTC under a new master lease with CareTrust.

Previously: CareTrust acquires 4-property portfolio for $43.9M in sale-leaseback (Feb. 12)