Golden Entertainment proposes senior notes offering
Apr. 02, 2019 7:41 AM ETGolden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN)GDENBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to offer $375M of senior unsecured notes due 2026.
- Net proceeds will be used to (i) repay all of the outstanding indebtedness under its existing Second Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of October 20, 2017, (ii) repay all of the outstanding revolving indebtedness under its existing First Lien Credit Agreement, dated as of October 20, 2017, (iii) repay a portion of the outstanding term loan indebtedness under the Existing First Lien Credit Agreement, and (iv) pay accrued interest, fees and expenses related to each of the foregoing.