SunOpta acquires Sanmark

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) strikes a deal to Sanmark B.V. for around 10M.

Sanmark is described as a global company focused on organic, non-genetically modified and specialty foods.

The acquisition closed contemporaneously with the execution of the definitive agreement.

The acquisition of Sanmark is expected to further diversify SunOpta's global oils desk and provide broader access to high-end specialty markets

Sanmark is expected to generate approximately €10M in revenue in 2019.

The transaction is valued at €3.0M on a debt-free basis, and was financed through existing credit facilities.

Source: Press Release