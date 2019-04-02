CRH completes next phase of buyback program
Apr. 02, 2019 7:45 AM ETCRH plc (CRH)CRHBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) has completed the fourth phase of its share buyback program, returning a further €200M of cash to shareholders.
- Between Jan 2. and March 29, 7.6M ordinary shares were repurchased on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin at an average discount of 0.6% to the volume weighted average price over the period.
- This brings total cash returned to shareholders under the company's share buyback program to approximately €1B over the last 12 months.
- Further share buybacks are under active consideration and details will be announced as part of a trading update announcement on April 24.