Sangamo up 7% premarket on positive hemophilia A gene therapy data

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to interim data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A.

Eight patients have been treated across four dosage cohorts. They demonstrated dose-dependent increases in Factor VIII (FVIII) levels, including clinically relevant increases in FVIII activity in the higher dose cohorts. Patients receiving the highest dose (3e13 vg/kg) experienced normal FVIII levels.

Six weeks after infusion, the two patients receiving the highest dose of SB-525 achieved FVIII levels of 140% and 94% of normal, respectively, (as measured by a one-stage clotting assay) and 93% and 65%, respectively, as measured by a two-step chromogenic assay (considered to be a higher standard since the one-step assay can be influenced by nonspecific inhibition).

A dose-dependent reduction in the use of FVIII replacement therapy was also observed.

On the safety front, Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-tagged SB-525 was generally well-tolerated. One patient receiving the highest dose experienced a serious adverse event of hypotension and fever after infusion which resolved with treatment within 24 hours.

Longer term follow-up data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference

The company is collaborating with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on development and commercialization.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.