Apple launching three OLED iPhones in 2020?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch three OLED iPhones in 2020, according to DigiTimes sources in the supply chain.

The devices will be available in 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch, and 6.67-inch sizes.

The smallest phone might include either Samsung's Y-Octa or LG's TOE touch technology. Samsung will likely remain the only supplier of OLED panels.

DigiTimes' sources reiterate Ming-Chi Kuo's note that the 2019 lineup will include three models with the same screen tech (two OLED, one LCD) and sizes as last year's releases.

The sources estimate Apple will ship 80M to 82M iPhones in the first half of 2019 and about 180M to 190M in the entire year.