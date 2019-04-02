BerGenBio extends phase II combination trial in NSCLC

BerGenBio ASA (OTCPK:BRRGF) has dosed first patient in an additional cohort ("Cohort B") of an ongoing Phase II open-label study of selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in previously treated patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The additional cohort of the BGBC008 trial, will extend eligibility to include patients with previously treated advanced NSCLC whose disease is progressing on immunotherapy.

The trial follows a two-stage design with the opportunity for an early stop for futility and will evaluate the combination's objective response rate as a primary endpoint. Comprehensive exploratory studies will evaluate biomarkers in tumour and blood indicative of AXL and PD-L1 expression as well as immune modulation.

Preliminary results from Cohort B are expected in H2.