Eldorado Gold resumes full operations at Kisladag mine

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) +2.2% pre-market after saying it resumed mining, crushing and placing of ore at its Kisladag mine in Turkey, in line with its announcement earlier this year that it will drop a milling project at the mine in favor of heap leaching.

EGO says further testwork is underway to determine the effects of 250-day leach cycles on deeper material, with results expected to be available in late 2019 or early 2020.

With the resumption of operations, EGO says it is prepared to deliver on its 2019 Kisladag production guidance of 145K-165K oz. at a cash cost of $570-$620/oz., increasing in 2020 to 240K-260K oz.