CytoDyn and Samsung Biologics inks deal to manufacture leronlimab

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has entered into an agreement with Samsung BioLogics for the clinical and commercial manufacturing of $1B worth of leronlimab (PRO 140).

Financial obligation to Samsung will be satisfied predominantly with sales from existing inventory of commercial grade leronlimab and non-dilutive financing. The initial contract period is from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2027, encompassing the multitude of potential indications for leronlimab (PRO 140) for which CytoDyn anticipates pursuing regulatory approvals.

Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that appears to play multiple roles with implications in HIV infection, tumor metastases and immune signaling.