About a third of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's fixed income clients chose to sit out the plan by Bloomberg Barclays to add Chinese domestic bonds to its global index, Bloomberg reports.

"Talking to our clients, I would say about two-thirds have decided to include China, one third have opted not to include China," said Andrew Francis Wilson, co-head of global fixed income at Goldman's asset management unit. "There are a few complexities still in getting access to the Chinese market."

Bloomberg Barclays began gradually adding Chinese onshore government bonds to its flagship Global Aggregate Bond Index over a 20-month period. Some investors are wary about adding China's $13T domestic bond market into global benchmarks issued by Bloomberg Barclays, JPMorgan Chase, and FTSE Russell.

Still, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing reports that turnover through its Bond Connect trading link was CNY 7.8B on Monday vs. average daily turnover of CNY 6B in Q1.

