Allergan's abicipar shows improved safety profile after manufacturing change

Results from a 28-week open-label study, MAPLE, evaluating Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and licensor Molecular Partners' (OTCPK:MLLCF) abicipar in 123 patients with age-related neovascular macular degeneration (nAMD) showed an improved safety profile after the manufacturing process was modified.

Specifically, the incidence of intraocular inflammation (IOI) was 8.9% which was lower than that observed in prior Phase 3 trials. Most IOI events were mild or moderate. The incidence of severe IOI was 1.6%, including one case of iritis and one case of uveitis. No cases of endophthalmitis or retinal vasculitis were reported.

Allergan plans to file a U.S. marketing application in H1.

AGN is down a fraction premarket.